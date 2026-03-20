BTS Show D-1…Naver·Kakao Maps Recommend Top Restaurants Nearby

With BTS’s Gwanghwamun concert just one day away, major Korean map platforms are recommending restaurants that global travelers can visit. Most of the restaurants on the list will remain open on the day of the concert. While some will extend their hours, others plan to close earlier in anticipation of large crowds.

According to the entertainment industry on the 20th, BTS will hold a free concert in Gwanghwamun on the 21st to celebrate their first comeback in about three years and nine months. The concert, which will run for one hour starting at 8 p.m., has 22,000 official seats. However, police expect up to 260,000 people to gather, and will deploy 14,700 personnel and implement traffic restrictions throughout the area for safety.

As traffic on roads surrounding the venue will begin to be restricted as early as 9 p.m. that day, attendees will be required to walk approximately 1 kilometer—from Gwanghwamun Intersection to near City Hall Station—through designated viewing areas. In particular, global attendees unfamiliar with the district may find it challenging to locate facilities such as restrooms and dining options.

A Netflix advertisement in Gwanghwamun Square promoting a BTS performance.

Naver’s “Be Local Week” Campaign… Curated Restaurants Near the Venue

Since last year, Naver has launched its “Be Local Week” campaign twice to help foreign tourists visiting Korea. The campaign showcases a curated selection of verified, tourist attractions, and experience spots for international visitors.

Restaurants near the BTS comeback live performance venue featured in the campaign predominantly features local Korean dining establishments. Notable examples include Seoryeong Main Branch, listed in the Michelin Guide 2026 and located near City Hall Station, as well as Jinjujip and Muguok near Sungnyemun. However, Seoryeong only operates until 3 p.m., with last lunch orders accepted until 2:40 p.m.

Around Gwanghwamun Station, Sajikro Seoul is located nearby, while the Chinese restaurant Homeboy Seoul and the Japanese restaurant Oreno Yaki will also remain open on the day of the concert. Sajikro Seoul will close at 8 p.m., when the concert begins, with last orders at 7 p.m. Oreno Yaki will operate without a break and extended its closing hours to midnight in preparation for the crowds.

A screenshot of restaurants near Gwanghwamun featured in Naver’s Be Local Week campaign

KakaoMap’s “Restaurant Ranking”… Ease access and English Support

KakaoMap, which operates regional restaurant rankings, also provides recommendations in the Gwanghwamun area. A standout feature for international visitors is that listed restaurants can be viewed in English.

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The restaurants recommended by KakaoMap are mostly located right next to the concert venue, making them easily accessible while remaining open on the event day. Popular spots include the tonkatsu restaurant Ojeje, Korean eateries Myeongdong Kalguksu and Namchon Hoegwan.

A screenshot of KakaoMap’s ranking of restaurants near a concert venue.

Other Korean restaurants within the top 20 include Gowuga, Jeonju Pungnam Hoegwan, and Hyeonpung Dak Kalguksu (Gwanghwamun Station branch). Additionally, Italian restaurant Uovo House, Mediterranean restaurant The Lifestyle Kitchen, and Vietnamese restaurant TinTin Finance (Gwanghwamun branch) will also be open on the day of the concert.