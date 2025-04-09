Top HR Conferences to Watch in Spring 2025

As we head into April and May, a series of major conferences for HR professionals are set to take place across Korea.

With the growing complexity of challenges such as AI transformation, talent competition, and organizational culture innovation, these events offer practical insights for HR practitioners seeking actionable strategies.

All three events feature leading companies and industry experts, but each comes with its own focus and depth. Here's a comparison of the must-attend HR conferences of the spring and summer season:

HR Tech Leaders Day 2024

“HR Leaders Insight 2025” by Remember – April 22, El Tower, Yangjae

Hosted by Remember&Company under the theme 'HR Power Shift', this April 22 conference is focused on recruitment.

Amid the backdrop of AI transformation and global uncertainties, speakers will share strategies for securing top talent. Key presenters include Youngdon Yoon (Director, Yoon Coach Institute), Jaeho Choi (CEO, Remember), Heeahm Choi (Vice Chairman, KISWEL), Hyunseok Jung (President, Axion Partners), Myungsoo Kang (Head, PwC Korea), and Junhyung Park (Deals Sales Lead).

Interactive features such as recruitment solution booths and lucky draw events are also planned. With a heavy focus on hiring, this conference is ideal for those looking to refine their recruitment strategies and employer branding rather than broader HR topics.

HR Leaders Insight 2024

“HR Tech Leaders Day” by ZDNet Korea – May 8, Spigen Hall

Set for May 8, HR Tech Leaders Day offers one of the most comprehensive views into the current and future landscape of tech-driven HR.

Co-hosted by IT media outlet ZDNet Korea and HR community Gigomanjang the event will bring together 11 leading HR tech companies, including well-known names such as Flex, Human Consulting Group, Saramin, and Doodlin. These companies will dive deep into the latest technologies and trends in HR.

The theme, 'MBTI about HR' centers on four pillars: Method, Branding, Technology, and Inspiration. Sessions will go beyond simple information-sharing, delivering practical strategies and real-world case studies.

Talks will be divided into three key tracks: HR Tech, HR Techniques, and HR Tech Tree, covering everything from organizational growth strategies to performance evaluations, compensation systems, and employee welfare.

Only 120 pre-registered participants will be able to attend in person to the in-person event, which will include live Q&A and networking opportunities. For those unable to attend in person, the entire event will be livestreamed for free on YouTube. Interested HR professionals can register through the [☞Pre-registration] page.

HR Tech Leaders Day 2024

“Hi-Five 2025” by Wanted – May 19–20, COEX

'Hi-Five 2025' hosted by Wanted Lab on May 19–20, is a comprehensive career conference designed not just for HR professionals, but for workers in development, design, marketing, and more.

Day 1, dubbed HR Day, features five tracks with 30 sessions covering topics like AI-driven HR trends, HR technology, and global HR practices.

Day 2, Makers Day, is themed “Adapting to Change in the AI Era – Stories of Individuals, Teams, and Brands,” with four tracks and 24 sessions focused on development, UX design, product management, and growth.

As a large-scale event held at COEX, Hi-Five 2025 offers wide-ranging insights and networking opportunities. It’s particularly suited for HR professionals seeking networking across disciplines or broader career guidance.

HI-FIVE 2024

Which HR Conference is Right for You?

Each event brings unique strengths.

Hi-Five 2025 is ideal for younger HR professionals interested in interdisciplinary networking and holistic career development.

HR Leaders Insight 2025 suits HR leaders and recruiters focused on talent acquisition and branding.

HR Tech Leaders Day is perfect for executives and HR leaders who want to systematically explore the evolving HR landscape through technology and data.

In the era of AI, if you’re looking for more than just inspiration—seeking practical strategies, networking, and real-world insights—consider attending all three HR conferences this April and May.